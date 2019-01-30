Overview

Dr. Christopher Lipari, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Lipari works at Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Panama City, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.