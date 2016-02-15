Dr. Lindblade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lindblade, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Lindblade, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Hospital1919 E Thomas Rd Fl 2, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1630
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lindblade is simply AMAZING. Thoughtful, knowledgeable and experienced. Easy to make an appointment, not a long wait time and always answers any questions we have.
About Dr. Christopher Lindblade, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316956709
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Lindblade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindblade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindblade has seen patients for Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindblade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindblade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindblade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindblade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindblade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.