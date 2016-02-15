Overview

Dr. Christopher Lindblade, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lindblade works at Phoenix Children's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.