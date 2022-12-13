Dr. Christopher Lincoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lincoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lincoski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lincoski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Penn Highlands Elk.
Dr. Lincoski works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedics Center101 Regent Ct, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 231-2101
-
2
Mount Nittany Medical Center1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
-
3
Altoona Office3000 FAIRWAY DR, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 942-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Elk
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lincoski?
Dr. Lincoski has helped me table all my anxiety over my upcoming surgery!
About Dr. Christopher Lincoski, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265494769
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lincoski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lincoski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lincoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lincoski works at
Dr. Lincoski has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lincoski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lincoski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lincoski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lincoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lincoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.