Overview

Dr. Christopher Linberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Linberg works at The Center for Bone & Joint Disease in Hudson, FL with other offices in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Hip Pointer Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.