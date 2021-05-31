Dr. Christopher Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Redding, CA.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
Shasta Eye Medical Group Inc3190 Churn Creek Rd, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 223-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shasta Hearing Aids900 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-4044
North Coast Ophthalmology2840 Oneil Ln, Eureka, CA 95503 Directions (707) 443-9777
Surgery Center of Northern Ca950 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-4044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cataract surgery was performed quickly, painlessly, perfectly! No stitches required, no complications. I'll be having my other eye done by Dr. Lin as well. Seriously, the next day there wasn't even redness in the eye. If you have Dr. Lin as your surgeon, you may rest assured that you have the best!
About Dr. Christopher Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Mandarin
- 1811982291
