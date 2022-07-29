See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Roseville, CA
Dr. Christopher Lillis, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (31)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Lillis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Lillis works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    3100 Douglas Blvd Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 774-8300
  2. 2
    Capital Hematology Oncology
    2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 797-4715
  3. 3
    Ucdmg J St Internal Medicine
    3160 Folsom Blvd Ste 2500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-7777
  4. 4
    Sutter Medical Foundation OBGYN
    3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 773-7977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Immunization Administration
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Limb Pain
Immunization Administration
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Lillis, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699773127
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
