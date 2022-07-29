Overview

Dr. Christopher Lillis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Lillis works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.