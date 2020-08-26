Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenwalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas
Dr. Lichtenwalter works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute LLC10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 501, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
2
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute250 W Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
3
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Thomas Location6401 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 889-1573
-
4
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 134, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 889-1573Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
C.A.I. A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute Tempe Location1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 889-1573
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lichtenwalter?
SUPER DUPER DOC.
About Dr. Christopher Lichtenwalter, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1275582132
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- University of Oklahoma
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtenwalter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtenwalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtenwalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtenwalter works at
Dr. Lichtenwalter has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtenwalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenwalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenwalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenwalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenwalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.