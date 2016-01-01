Dr. Christopher Lew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lew, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lew, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Lew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gulfcoast Pain Institute1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 201, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 649-5825
- 2 2965 Gause Blvd E Ste A, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 649-5825
- 3 1527 Gause Blvd Pmb 292, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-5825
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lew?
About Dr. Christopher Lew, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1366406167
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.