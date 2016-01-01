Overview

Dr. Christopher Lew, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Lew works at Gulf Coast Pain Institute APMC in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.