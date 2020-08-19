Dr. Christopher Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Leung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Leung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates51 MONTVALE AVE, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Christopher Leung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1538257464
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- Boston Med Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
