Dr. Christopher Leung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Gastroenterology in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

