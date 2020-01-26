Overview

Dr. Christopher Leslie, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.



Dr. Leslie works at AllianceHealth Durant in Durant, OK with other offices in Atoka, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.