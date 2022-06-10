Overview

Dr. Christopher Lesar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio (Toledo, Oh) and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Lesar works at Vascular Institute of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN and Ringgold, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.