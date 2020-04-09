See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fenton, MO
Orthopedic Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Lenarz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Lenarz works at St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton in Fenton, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Orthopedics
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste 400, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 821-4884
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Excel Orthopedics
    17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 316, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 778-3177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 09, 2020
    Had recent torn rotators cuff/ bicep tendonesis surgery with Dr. Lenarz. He set me up P.T. with Axes. Long story short my rehab Therapist was impressed by my recovery and he applauded Dr. Lenarz's technique along with his therapy routine! Excellent staff, hospitality. Could not expect any better!!! THANKS Dr. Lenarz!!!
    Jason M. — Apr 09, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Lenarz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982808739
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Of Cleveland
    Internship
    • St Louis University
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
