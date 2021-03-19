Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Central Park Ear Nose Throat Center409 CENTRAL PARK DR, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 261-9191
Chung-sen Hsu M.d. & Associates3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 209, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (817) 261-9191
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Christopher Lee performed surgery on both sides of my nose to drain my sinuses and vastly improve long-term breathing issues. My experience at Central Park ENT in Arlington, TX was excellent in every way. The office was comfortably large, the staff friendly, and Dr. Lee was thorough and supremely competent. Surgery at the adjoining surgery center was very easy and completely successful. A hearty thank you to Dr. Lee and to the staff at Central Park ENT.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Texas Technical University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
