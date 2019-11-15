Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Stetson Powell Orthopedics191 S Buena Vista St Ste 470, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I broke my wrist last year while visiting my family in Hawaii. My niece recommended that I see Dr. Lee as soon as I returned the next day. They were able to fit me into his schedule and two days later I had surgery. Dr. Lee evokes confidence, expertise, professionalism, has a wonderful bed side manner and I knew I was in the right hands. It's been a year and my wrist has a small "beautiful" scar where the plate and pins were inserted. He knew I had a concern and did an amazing job. I am so lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Christopher Lee, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Sports Med Arthroscopy
- Tufts U Affiliated Hosps
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
