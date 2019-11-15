See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Stetson Lee Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stetson Powell Orthopedics
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 470, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Nov 15, 2019
    I broke my wrist last year while visiting my family in Hawaii. My niece recommended that I see Dr. Lee as soon as I returned the next day. They were able to fit me into his schedule and two days later I had surgery. Dr. Lee evokes confidence, expertise, professionalism, has a wonderful bed side manner and I knew I was in the right hands. It's been a year and my wrist has a small "beautiful" scar where the plate and pins were inserted. He knew I had a concern and did an amazing job. I am so lucky to have found him.
    Kathleen Y. — Nov 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Lee, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Lee, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • 1053512558
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego Sports Med Arthroscopy
    • Tufts U Affiliated Hosps
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Tufts University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Stetson Lee Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

