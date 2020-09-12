See All Urologists in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Christopher Lee, MD

Urology
4.6 (142)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Lee works at South Jersey Urology Consultant in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Jersey Urology Consultant
    2950 College Dr Ste 2E, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 405-0025
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Upper Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Uretheral Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 12, 2020
    Dr lee. Amazing caring and thorough The entire support staff as well when husband went through his bladder cancer treatment
    — Sep 12, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Lee, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Inst National Instutes of Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at South Jersey Urology Consultant in Vineland, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

