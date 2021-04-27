Overview

Dr. Christopher Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Lee works at Internal Medicine of West Central GA, PC in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.