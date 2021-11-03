See All Hand Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They completed their residency with Mt Carmel Med Center

Dr. Lechner works at Asheville Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Hand and Sports Medicine
    18 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 253-7521
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Dr Lechner recently performed surgery on my dominant hand. And way back in the early 90’s he removed a granuloma growing around the nerve in my left index finger. From the time I called for an appointment to the postoperative release visit I was treated with the utmost courtesy, professionalism and kindness. I cannot remember all the names of his staff and the surgery center staff but no one has treated me better. Ever. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
    Jonnie Mason — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922117803
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Carmel Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lechner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lechner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lechner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lechner works at Asheville Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lechner’s profile.

    Dr. Lechner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

