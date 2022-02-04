Overview

Dr. Christopher Lebrun, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Lebrun works at Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.