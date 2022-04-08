Dr. Christopher Leach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Leach, MD
Dr. Christopher Leach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Sandy Springs - Barfield6135 Barfield Rd Ste 100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 962-6000
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Cumming2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 450, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 962-6000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Midtown Atlanta1110 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 962-6000
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He & Dr DuPont installed a stent thru my left wrist
- Cardiology
- English
- Barnes Jewish Hospital/washington University
- Barnes Jewish Hospital/washington University
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Leach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leach has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.
