Dr. Christopher Le, DO

Rheumatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Le, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oldsmar, FL. They graduated from William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Le works at Bay Area Rheumatology in Oldsmar, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Rheumatology
    106 State St E, Oldsmar, FL 34677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 263-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma, Systemic Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Christopher Le, DO

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Vietnamese
NPI Number
  • 1508399577
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Largo Medical Center (HCA)
Residency
  • CarePoint Health System
Medical Education
  • William Carey University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Texas Austin
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Le has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Le has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

