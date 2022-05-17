See All Gastroenterologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Lawrence works at Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC in Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC, Mount Pleasant, SC, Summerville, SC and Goose Creek, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC
    1962 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 722-8000
  2. 2
    Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists
    2001 2nd Ave Ste 101, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 722-8000
  3. 3
    Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists
    180 Wingo Way Ste 305, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 722-8000
  4. 4
    Charleston Gastroenterology Specialists, Charleston SC
    328 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 722-8000
  5. 5
    Cardiothoracic Surgery of Charleston
    102 W 8th North St Ste A, Summerville, SC 29483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 376-0670
  6. 6
    Palmetto Primary Care - Ppcp Gastroenterology
    7 S Alliance Dr Ste 202A, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 376-0670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital
  • Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Constipation Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 17, 2022
    The entire staff at Charleston GI was friendly and professional. Dr. Lawrence introduced himself and asked if I had any questions. The nursing staff was great. Everyone made me feel comfortable and put me at ease. I would definitely recommend this facility!
    Heather Hall — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1609984566
    Education & Certifications

    • Maine Medical Center
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

