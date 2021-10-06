See All Neurologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD

Neurology
4.5 (16)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2915 E Madison St Ste 305, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Migraine Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD

    • Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295801371
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    • Univ Of Ca
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

