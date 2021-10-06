Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2915 E Madison St Ste 305, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His understanding of medications is very impressive
About Dr. Christopher Lawrence, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1295801371
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Univ Of Ca
- Neurology
