Dr. Lawlis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lawlis, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lawlis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UAMS Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 417 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201 Directions (806) 789-8468
-
2
-
3
Hospital Affiliations
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawliss is down to earth and remarkably welcoming, as well as comforting. He's the best doctor for mental health I've experienced and I hold him in the highest regard.
About Dr. Christopher Lawlis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawlis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawlis has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawlis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.