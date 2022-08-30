Overview

Dr. Christopher Lauricella, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lauricella works at Premier Health Family Care - North in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.