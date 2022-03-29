Dr. Christopher Larussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Larussa, MD
Dr. Christopher Larussa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Associates for Women's Medicine Pllc792 1/2 N Main St, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 422-2222
Associates For Womens Medicine935 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-2222
Associates for Womens Medicine Pllc770 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-2222
Anesthesia Affiliate PC4302 Medical Center Dr Ste 302, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7222
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am so glad Dr. LaRussa was assigned to me when my previous doctor retired. He really explained things to me and set my mind at ease.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Uab Hospital
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
