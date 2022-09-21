Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Larson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Larson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Dr. Larson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urological Associates of Grand Island LLC620 N Alpha St, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 381-0473
-
2
Lincoln Surgical Hospital1710 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 484-0917
-
3
Central Nebraska Urology2115 N Kansas Ave Ste 201, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (402) 462-5109
-
4
Urology, PC5500 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 489-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
Prompt, answers honestly . Would recommend.
About Dr. Christopher Larson, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831112747
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.