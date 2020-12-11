See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Edina, MN
Dr. Christopher Larson, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Larson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Larson works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Robbinsdale, MN and Eagan, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870
  3. 3
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    3366 Oakdale Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7777
  4. 4
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes
    2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7600
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker’s Cyst
Bone Disorders
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Baker’s Cyst
Bone Disorders

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 11, 2020
    I have to drive 23 miles to get to see Dr.Larson and I would drive 10 times that many miles to get to him to get my knees injected. I lived in Illinois most of my life, was a cement finisher for 28 years so I've been getting injections for a number of years. In all of my experiences, I have NEVER FOUND A DOCTOR to inject my knees as painless as Dr.Larson! He is absolutely the BEST!
    Ray Kennedy — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Larson, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396763314
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship In Sports Medicine At The Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center
    • University of North Carolina
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
