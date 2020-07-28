Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
- 1 1930 Marlton Pike E Ste A9, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 448-4560
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Lam has been a vital resource in our daughter's struggle with debilitating ADHD, anxiety, and depression. He has helped her to get her life back.
About Dr. Christopher Lam, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
