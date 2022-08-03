See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brawley, CA
Dr. Christopher Lai, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Lai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brawley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Dr. Lai works at CHRISTOPHER C LAI MD in Brawley, CA with other offices in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Christopher C Lai MD
    196 W Legion Rd, Brawley, CA 92227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 344-9093
    Christopher C Lai MD
    1441 W State St, El Centro, CA 92243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 336-2410
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Centro Regional Medical Center
  • Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Literally the best surgeon
    — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Lai, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508905159
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lai has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lai speaks Mandarin and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

