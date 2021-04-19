Dr. Lahr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lahr, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lahr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
University Of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-2005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lahr performed an emergency Total Abdominal Colectomy on me in 1998 at MUSC, a repair in 1999 (no fault of his), adhesions surgery, and a hernia repair in the following 2-3 yrs. I owe my life to God, and Dr. Lahr! Thank you, Dr. Lahr. Because of your skill and expertise, I have lived to see the births of 2 beautiful granddaughters; one who is on her way to college; the other, 2 yrs behind her; and, I hope I live to see my great-grandchildren. God bless you, always.
About Dr. Christopher Lahr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548294580
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahr.
