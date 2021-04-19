See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Christopher Lahr, MD

Colorectal Surgery
2 (7)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Lahr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lahr works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 815-2005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Prolapse
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Prolapse
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 19, 2021
    Dr. Lahr performed an emergency Total Abdominal Colectomy on me in 1998 at MUSC, a repair in 1999 (no fault of his), adhesions surgery, and a hernia repair in the following 2-3 yrs. I owe my life to God, and Dr. Lahr! Thank you, Dr. Lahr. Because of your skill and expertise, I have lived to see the births of 2 beautiful granddaughters; one who is on her way to college; the other, 2 yrs behind her; and, I hope I live to see my great-grandchildren. God bless you, always.
    Mrs. J — Apr 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Lahr, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Lahr, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548294580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lahr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lahr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lahr works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Lahr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

