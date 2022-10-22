Dr. Christopher Lagraize, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagraize is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lagraize, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lagraize, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Heart Hospital of Lafayette1105 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 289-9700
Acadiana Vascular Center129 RUE LOUIS XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 289-9700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
- Park Place Surgical Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Performed an angioplasty and installed a stint in my SMA.
About Dr. Christopher Lagraize, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164413381
Education & Certifications
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
- St Barnabas Med Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Vascular Surgery
