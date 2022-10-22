See All Vascular Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Christopher Lagraize, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Lagraize, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Lagraize works at Our Lady Of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart Hospital of Lafayette
    1105 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-9700
    Acadiana Vascular Center
    129 RUE LOUIS XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-9700
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
  • Park Place Surgical Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis

Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Iliac Aneurysm
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Aortic Ectasia
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Congenital Heart Defects
Embolism
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Dialysis Access Procedures
Heart Disease
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Stent Grafting
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Performed an angioplasty and installed a stint in my SMA.
    — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Lagraize, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164413381
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
