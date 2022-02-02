Overview

Dr. Christopher La Mendola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. La Mendola works at Cardiothoracic Surgery Assoc in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.