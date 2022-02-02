Dr. Christopher La Mendola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Mendola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher La Mendola, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher La Mendola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiothoracic Surgery Assoc1111 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-6185Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lamendola is an amazingly talented surgeon with a fabulous bedside manner. He explained each step of the surgical procedure with great detail and compassion. It’s not typical to find a well respected doctor with a kind persona. Dr. Lamendola is that doctor. My husband and I will be forever grateful to this gentleman for the life saving surgery that he performed. We are three weeks post surgery and the stitches are those of a plastic surgeon, the healing is almost a thin line. In addition, the office staff is top notch. The PA, Jen has a wonderful demeanor. She is highly knowledgeable and patient. Jen fielded many phone calls from us and always returned those calls quickly, taking her time answering each of our questions. I highly recommend this practice to anyone seeking cardiac surgery. A total pleasure to deal with each professional in this office.
About Dr. Christopher La Mendola, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306955323
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. La Mendola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La Mendola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Mendola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. La Mendola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Mendola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Mendola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Mendola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.