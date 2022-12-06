See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Christopher Kwon, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Kwon, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Kwon works at HCA Florida Advanced Cardiothoracic Surgery - Northside in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside
    6006 49th St N Ste 310, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 527-9779
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sinai Cardiac Surgery
    2435 W Belvedere Ave Ste 35, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 601-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2022
    He is amazing .
    Sheryl Brock — Dec 06, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kwon to family and friends

    Dr. Kwon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kwon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Christopher Kwon, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1225074867
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital Yale University School Of Med
    • University Hosps Of Cleve Case Western Reserve University School Med
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

