Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They completed their fellowship with Ariz Heart Inst
Dr. Kwolek works at
Locations
-
1
The Vascular Care Group - Newton-Wellesley981 Worcester St Ste 2A, Wellesley, MA 02482 Directions (781) 304-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Suffering from PAD, I quickly lost my ability to walk more than a few steps. An initial consult at a big Boston hospital left me feeling overwhelmed, apprehensive, and generally discouraged. Nothing against the ppl I met, they were kind, but the appt. was rushed and I felt I was nothing more than "yet another patient" in an endless line. My best description of the experience was factory medical care. Requesting a second "opinion" I was advised to contact Vascular Care Group and was given an appt. with Dr. Kwolek. I left my appointment confident and hopeful in his proposed treatment. His comforting nature and confidence is infectious. Those same traits were ever present during my procedure. You can see & hear it in the interactions with his staff; the praise given, their opinions and observations valued. They are a team of professionals; not just a Dr. and his "helpers". Dr. Kwolek is the embodiment of what we all seek in medical care. Compassion, kindness, and a provider of hope.
About Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1689665309
Education & Certifications
- Ariz Heart Inst
- New Eng Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Univ Of Calif., Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
