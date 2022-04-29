Overview

Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They completed their fellowship with Ariz Heart Inst



Dr. Kwolek works at The Vascular Care Group - Newton-Wellesley in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.