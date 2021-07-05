Overview

Dr. Christopher Kuzniak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Kuzniak works at Gwinnett Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.