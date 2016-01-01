See All Dermatologists in Peoria, IL
Dr. Christopher Kroodsma, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Kroodsma, MD is a dermatologist in Peoria, IL. He currently practices at Central Illinois Dermatology and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Illinois Dermatology
    5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 115, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 691-2903

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • HAP Insurance
  • Humana

About Dr. Christopher Kroodsma, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1336230051
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
