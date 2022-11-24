Overview

Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School Of Med and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kowalski works at Kowalski Surgical Center - Christopher Kowalski MD FACS in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.