Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Kovanda works at Kovanda Aesthetic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.