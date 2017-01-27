See All Plastic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (61)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and North Memorial Health.

Dr. Kovanda works at Kovanda Aesthetic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kovanda Aesthetic Surgery
    3033 Excelsior Blvd Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 335-9032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthPartners

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 27, 2017
    Dr. Kovanda is very kind and nice. He knows his work very well.
    Jody07722 in Edina, MN — Jan 27, 2017
    About Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861501082
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clin
    • Loyola University Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovanda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovanda works at Kovanda Aesthetic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kovanda’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

