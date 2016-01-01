Overview

Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Kosarek works at Practice in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

