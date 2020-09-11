Overview

Dr. Christopher Kopp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Kopp works at Western New York Urology Assocs in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Hesitancy and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.