Dr. Christopher Kopp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kopp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Kopp works at
Locations
Western New York Urology Assocs500 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 677-2273
Millennium Physician Group LLC12995 S Cleveland Ave Ste 184, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 310-5305
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr Kopp
About Dr. Christopher Kopp, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679568596
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopp has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Hesitancy and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.
