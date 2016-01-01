Dr. Koontz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Koontz, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Koontz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Locations
Marsteller Family Chiropractic100 Kings Way E, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 252-0453
Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation C200 Bowman Dr Ste E140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 983-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Koontz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koontz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koontz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.