Dr. Christopher Komanski, MD
Dr. Christopher Komanski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Asheville Eye Associates21 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 518-2198Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Asheville Eye Associates - Clyde Retina Satellite486 HOSPITAL DR, Clyde, NC 28721 Directions (828) 518-2196Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva1196 Skyland Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 Directions (828) 258-1586Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have referred a lot of people to Dr. Komanksi, one lady had given up and I insisted she come see him. She told me it changed her life.
About Dr. Christopher Komanski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1558781856
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Komanski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komanski.
