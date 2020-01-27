Dr. Kolasa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Kolasa, MD
Dr. Christopher Kolasa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Christopher Kolasa MD6 Auer Ct Ste C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 254-4200
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have seen Dr Kolasa for 3 years and fined him to be caring and helpful,I would recommend highly.He takes time with you and answers all your questions he also has a great personality which makes him easy to talk to. I know if you go to him you will not be disappointed.
- Nephrology
- English, Polish
- 1073680062
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Kolasa has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
