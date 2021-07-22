Overview

Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Knoedler Sr works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.