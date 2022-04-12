Overview

Dr. Christopher Knitig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They graduated from University of North Texas and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Knitig works at Primary Care Cartersville in Cartersville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.