Dr. Christopher Knight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warsaw, IN.



Dr. Knight works at Grossnickle Eye Center Inc in Warsaw, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN, Elkhart, IN and Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.