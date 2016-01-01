Dr. Christopher Kling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kling, MD is a dermatologist in Wildwood, MO. Dr. Kling completed a residency at St. Louis University. He currently practices at Christopher Kling MD, Inc. and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Kling is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Christopher Kling MD Inc16759 Main St Ste 201, Wildwood, MO 63040 Directions (636) 821-1661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Christopher Kling, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital Ub
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- St. Luke's Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kling has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kling.
