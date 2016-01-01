Dr. Christopher Kliethermes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kliethermes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kliethermes, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kliethermes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Locations
Wayne Health400 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4525
Wayne Health26400 W 12 Mile Rd # 145, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 263-3606Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Kliethermes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912299058
Frequently Asked Questions

