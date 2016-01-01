Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kirby, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kirby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Kirby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
White Sands Treatment Center of Tampa L2011 N WHEELER ST, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 756-5666
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirby?
About Dr. Christopher Kirby, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1568456408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby works at
Dr. Kirby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.