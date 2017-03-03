Dr. Christopher Kinter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kinter, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kinter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
University Surgical Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 220, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 435-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with Dr. Kinter's friendliness, professionalism, explaining things in detail for my client to understand at age of 92. I liked that he took his time and explained things throughly and did not appear to be in a hurry and did not make us feel like just another number. His assistant Charlotte and Adrianna were too very throughal and very attentive to Henry and answered all his questions and concerns.
About Dr. Christopher Kinter, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Assn For Surgery Ed
- Uc San Francisco San Joaquin Med Ed Program
- Uc San Francisco San Joaquin Med Ed Program
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Kinter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
