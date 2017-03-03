Overview

Dr. Christopher Kinter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Kinter works at Community Specialty Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.