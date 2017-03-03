See All General Surgeons in Fresno, CA
General Surgery
2.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Kinter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Kinter works at Community Specialty Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Surgical Associates
    2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 220, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency
Carotid Artery Disease
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 03, 2017
    I was impressed with Dr. Kinter's friendliness, professionalism, explaining things in detail for my client to understand at age of 92. I liked that he took his time and explained things throughly and did not appear to be in a hurry and did not make us feel like just another number. His assistant Charlotte and Adrianna were too very throughal and very attentive to Henry and answered all his questions and concerns.
    MARCI HORTON -CAREGIVER FOR HENRY GOMAR in Clovis, CA — Mar 03, 2017
    About Dr. Christopher Kinter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1922118884
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Assn For Surgery Ed
    Residency
    • Uc San Francisco San Joaquin Med Ed Program
    Internship
    • Uc San Francisco San Joaquin Med Ed Program
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kinter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinter works at Community Specialty Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kinter’s profile.

    Dr. Kinter has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Venous Insufficiency and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

